The Babylon Bee, Tim Pool, and Minds, Inc. file lawsuit against California AG over social media regulation

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 49,058 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon announced on Wednesday that the satirical publication, together with podcaster Tim Pool and Minds, Inc., has filed a lawsuit against California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The lawsuit alleges that a new law regulating social media companies, known as AB 587, infringes upon the First Amendment. Dillon revealed in a Substack post that the plaintiffs are seeking to prevent state officials from enforcing the law, which mandates social media companies to submit quarterly reports on their content moderation policies to the Attorney General's Office.

AB 587 encompasses various speech categories, such as misinformation/disinformation, extremism/radicalization, and hate speech. Non-compliance with the reporting requirements could result in fines. The lawsuit asserts that the law was intentionally crafted to deter constitutionally protected expression and fails to adhere to the Fourteenth Amendment's vagueness doctrine, which requires criminal laws to clearly define punishable conduct.

Dillon argues that if the state requires Big Tech to eliminate hateful or misleading content, these companies will simply suppress anything they dislike, including opinions, jokes, and factual statements. He cites firsthand experience with such censorship.

“If Big Tech is tasked by the state with eliminating hateful or misinformative content, they’ll stuff everything they don’t like into those categories, including opinions, jokes, and even factual statements,” Dillon said in a statement. “We’ve already experienced it first hand.”

Last year, Twitter banned The Babylon Bee for an article that humorously referred to Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, as "Man of the Year." Elon Musk, a reader of The Babylon Bee, reinstated the account after acquiring the platform.

Despite previous Twitter management actively censoring accounts like The Babylon Bee, California legislators have introduced a new law demanding more action from social media companies to suppress speech deemed hateful or harassing.

California State Senator Jesse Gabriel, the author of AB 587, stated that the law aims to address the link between social media and radicalization, often driven by white supremacy and extremist ideology. Governor Gavin Newsom declared upon signing the bill that California would not tolerate social media being used as a tool for spreading hate and disinformation.

However, Dillon contends that the law is overly vague, labeling it a censorship bill despite officials claiming it promotes transparency. He asserts that laws should prohibit viewpoint discrimination, rather than forcing compliance under threat of penalties.

“We need laws that prohibit viewpoint discrimination, not laws that compel it under threat of penalties (and under the guise of good-faith content moderation),” Dillon said.

“It’s a good thing when people are allowed to speak freely,” he continued. “It’s a bad thing when Big Tech and the government work together to decide what we’re allowed to say. Why? Because they often get it wrong. Even worse, they get it wrong on purpose.”