The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is demanding higher wages, better working conditions – and FREE TRANSGENDER surgery?!

Well, so much for the postman’s motto. You know: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."

Perhaps the posties can triumph over the wrath of Mother Nature. But there’s nothing like a strike to grind mail delivery to an abrupt halt.

Canada Post's latest contract offer includes annual wage increases of 11.5 % over four years. It is also offering protection of the defined benefit pension for current employees, as well as job security and health benefits.

But that’s not good enough when it comes to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW). Because this uber-woke union is demanding a 24% wage increase plus better working conditions.

Oh, and checkout the fine print of CUPW’s list of demands: free transgender surgery for the rank-and-file!

We’re not making this up. Thus, if CUPW is successful, if mailman Michael wants to become a mailwoman Michele, he/she/it wants Canada Post to pay the freight!

We’re not making this up! When the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) went out on strike last Friday, one of the union’s beefs is the fact that their members can’t get sex change operations for free. This is part and parcel of their inclusion of “gender-affirming care” to the benefits plan.

Also of note, CUPW is asking for “precautionary cessation of work for pregnant and breastfeeding employees”. Note the use of the word “employees” rather than “women”… you know, just in case Z-cupper Busty Lemieux decides to quit the teaching profession and become a mail carrier.

As the saying goes, “go woke, go broke.” But here’s the deal: Canada Post is already broke! Canada Post is saddled with a $3 billion deficit. It’s not a matter of the cupboard is bare, rather, the cupboard has been repossessed!

In the meantime, this deranged union wants free surgery for those mail carriers and sorters who might be harbouring a perverse sexual fetish? We ponder how many Canadians are sympathetic to such a ludicrous demand…