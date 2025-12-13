The Case for Confederation: Two new books layout why the Prairies should stay in Canada

I'm thrilled to introduce the two books that I just wrote — and I'm using the word “wrote” pretty loosely here.

Meet: The Case for Confederation: Alberta's Compelling Reasons to Stick Around and The Case for Confederation: Saskatchewan's Compelling Reasons to Stick Around.

Two beautifully bound volumes packed with every strong promise and well-researched argument for why Alberta and Saskatchewan should stay within the confines of Canada.

And by “packed,” I mean the pages are blank. These two books are completely empty. Because when I went looking for Ottawa's case to keep the Prairies, or rather for us to stay, that's exactly what I found.

Nothing. Flip through either book and you'll reach the same conclusion I did.

If the federal government has a convincing argument, it didn't make it into the pages of my book or into reality for that matter.

These books will make the perfect gift for your favourite Prairie firebrand, your CBC-soaked liberal co-worker, or anyone who still insists equalization is fair. Or

how about for that guy who yells “Elbows up!” every time pipelines or canola or potash comes up.

And look, even if Ottawa won't offer Alberta or Saskatchewan much, these blank books can because they're lined, they double as notebooks, instantly making them more useful than any federal promise since 1905.

