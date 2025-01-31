Biological males dominate women's college volleyball game in Ontario

South of the border, thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump taking office again, the war on wokeism has begun in earnest. Diversity, equity, and inclusion programs are being jettisoned at government departments and the military in favour of a meritocracy. Meanwhile, President Trump has declared that there are only two genders. Shockers!

Such common sense statements make for a breath of fresh air. But alas, common sense would appear to be very uncommon in our great dominion. Indeed, in 2025, transanity – that intersection where transgenderism and insanity collide – continues unabated.

Case in point, last Wednesday, the Toronto-based Centennial Colts visited Algonquin College in Barrie, Ont., to take on the Grizzlies in female varsity volleyball. Well, not entirely female. You see, the Colts still have a couple of players on the roster who are men that “identify” as women. That would be #13, Jaque Ronquillo, and #16, C.L. Viloria.

Indeed, it was déjà vu all over for us. That’s because last year we took in a series of games between the Colts and the Seneca Sting. The Sting boasted three men on its roster. That’s right, there was a total of FIVE men on the court that night who were pretending to be women! For those keeping score at home, Seneca won the series. The Colts were literally outmanned on this night…

TRANS TAKEOVER: Five 'trans women' dominate female volleyball game



We went to a college female varsity volleyball game… and a 'sausage-fest' broke out! FIVE men, pretending to be women, were on the court. Why?



Just when you thought transanity couldn’t get any worse…



Last… pic.twitter.com/6fLwAN0FkZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 30, 2024

But in Barrie, it was the Colts who swept the Grizzlies on this night. Alas, all of Algonquin’s players are female. They didn’t have a chance, and so it was that the Grizzlies further fell in the overall standings with a record of two wins and 15 losses.

The games were hard to watch at times. Centennial’s Ronquillo and Viloria were clearly the dominant players on the court – especially when it came to spiking the ball. If anything, it made for a textbook lesson in Biology 101.

Still, cheating is one thing. But the inclusion of men is also a safety issue. Viloria has reportedly attacked the ball with such heavy force that in previous games female opponents have endured concussions. But hey… diversity.

It’s disgraceful. But when it comes to the woke Ontario College Athletic Association, the OCAA is perfectly fine with men who identify as women. It’s a celebration of inclusiveness or something … even though women’s sports are being destroyed in front of our eyes.

After the match, Rebel News wanted to interview the gender-bender grifters as well as the real female players. But get this: we were continually harassed and our cameras were blocked. And this was being done by Georgian College staffers! Apparently, they too think that radical transgenderism is a good thing – even when their own female athletes are getting slaughtered on the court!

Predictably, for the crime of asking insensitive questions, we were frog-marched off the premises by security guards. The free press was censored as Ronquillo and Viloria showered in the female changeroom! Maybe we should’ve called the cops regarding this perversion on campus? But really, in Justin Trudeau’s Canada, what’s the point?

It's all so sad, really. The motto of the Algonquin Grizzlies is “Own the den.” But on this night, the den was surrendered to male invaders. And speaking of bruins, just where the hell is Mama and Papa Bear? Why are the parents sitting in the stands and casually watching such a grotesque spectacle? Why are they perfectly ok with seeing their daughters brutalized in such a fashion?

In the final analysis, this transanity garbage ends tomorrow if the female players en masse refuse to play. But for some reason, they refuse to reclaim their sport. Why? Are they so indoctrinated that they actually subscribe to the falsehood that “transwomen are real women”? Are they afraid of being labeled as “transphobes”? It’s baffling.

Rebel News will continue to expose transanity on the courts, in the playing fields, and in the swimming pools. But that’s all we can do: chronicle this disgusting trend. When it comes to actual tangible change, this is in the hands of the real female athletes. Unless, that is, they are perfectly fine with male losers who can’t make the men’s team – and instead, poach positions on the women’s team that rightfully belong to real women.