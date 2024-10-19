The City of Markham wants to tear down a beloved backyard hockey rink – and charge the owner hundreds of thousands in the process!

As the immortal Stompin’ Tom Connors once sang regarding hockey, this pursuit remains “the best game you can name," and ice hockey is Canada’s official winter sport.

The backyard hockey rink is surely an iconic part of Canada.

But try telling that to the politicians and bureaucrats at the City of Markham situated northeast of Toronto. These killjoys seemingly hate hockey.

Just ask Markham resident Martin Ross. A few years ago, Martin constructed a magnificent hockey rink in his backyard. His kids and others in the neighbourhood love it.

But this was offside according to the city. Apparently, some nosey neighbours complained about the rink. And now the city is demanding that Ross tears down his hockey rink – or the city will do it for him and send him an invoice for six figures!

What the H-E double hockey sticks is going on here?

Apparently, the reason the city is on a control freak powerplay is that Ross’s home, situated in the tiny Unionville area of Markham, is designated as a “heritage property” – which essentially means the structure cannot be altered.

But it’s important to note that Ross has NOT modified or renovated his principal dwelling. Rather, he has erected a structure in his backyard, just as others would construct a swimming pool or a tennis court in their backyards.

Still, city staff contend that he has somehow changed the “land’s topography.”

Really?

Ross notes that the Markham Heritage Committee doesn’t have a problem with the rink. And this committee even recommended that city council approve the structure. That advice has clearly fallen on deaf ears.

And it gets worse: Martin’s next-door neighbour – and someone he alleges is the chief complainer about the rink – also resides in a heritage home. But get this: the homeowner has built an addition to the primary residence – plus a guesthouse. So, the question arises: why is that ok but a hockey rink is not?

Ross fought the city in court and lost, meaning he’s on the hook for the city’s legal fees – more than $60,000.

But that’s chump change in terms of what the city might do in the days ahead. Namely, Ross has been informed that if he does not remove the rink of his own accord, the city will – and the city will bill him for as much as $500,000! How is this outrageous amount even remotely justified?

And the City of Markham is not backing down. Indeed, check out this threat letter sent to Ross dated Sept. 24, 2024. It is penned by Graham Seaman, the director of the City’s Sustainability & Asset Management department.

Dear Mr. Ross: This letter is further to the City of Markham’s letter to you dated May 10, 2024, advising that the City of Markham intends to enforce the Judgment of the Superior Court of Justice, dated December 6, 2022, to effect removal of the concrete sports court/hockey rink, supporting equipment and materials, and rear yard cabana, and to restore the general appearance and topography to its condition prior to March, 2021 (the “construction work”). This letter serves as notice that the construction work is anticipated to begin the week of October 28, 2024. This notice is being provided to give you as much notice as reasonably possible prior to the construction work start date. Additional details regarding the construction work, and the construction work schedule will be provided as that information is confirmed by City Staff. As previously advised in the City of Markham’s letter to you dated May 10, 2024, you are being provided with ample time to remove any items, including compressors, the cabana, hockey boards or other materials and equipment which are of use and/or value to you (including for the purposes of re-use or re-sale), and to minimize the amount of work that will be required by the City’s contractor. As previously advised, please note that all materials and equipment removed from the property during the construction work will be disposed of by the City’s contractor. Also as previously advised, it is the intention of the City to carry out this work in a reasonable manner that minimizes disruption as much as possible in the circumstances, while at the same time reserving all of its rights.

Rebel News has reached out to Seaman as well as the local councillor, Reid McAlpine, and Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti. At the time of writing, no one from the city has provided any answers to our queries.

In the meantime, this battle would appear to be headed for overtime. Ross has hired a lawyer to find a way to save the rink as he believes there is no valid reason whatsoever for it to be demolished.

Stay tuned.