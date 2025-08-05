The City of Pickering adores censorship — but that might be coming to an end in the near future

The lone councillor in Pickering who loathes this crackdown on free speech is Lisa Robinson.

David Menzies
  August 05, 2025   |   News Analysis

Earlier this month, the good folks at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms stated that it is going to fight the City of Nanaimo, B.C. in court if need be unless this municipality does not end its censorious ways — which the Justice Centre says are completely unconstitutional.

Here's the skinny: last April, Nanaimo amended its bylaws so that members of the public are prohibited from recording city council meetings or even taking photographs.

As well, members of the public are also forbidden to video in any municipal facility without approval. This includes parks and recreational areas!

The bylaws also authorize penalties for violations, including removal from council meetings, fines, and suspensions from accessing city property for up to 18 months.

It’s absolutely outrageous and egregious. And surely these crazy mandates run afoul of the constitution. We at Rebel News wish the Justice Centre every success.

But get this: Nanaimo isn’t the only Canadian municipality acting like a censorious thug. Case in point: the City of Pickering, just east of Toronto. For example, if journalists want to record a council meeting in Pickering, they must receive two-thirds support of city council!

And if they fail to receive such “permission”, Mayor Kevin Ashe orders the cops to frogmarch “non-approved” journalists out of city hall. This is not conjecture. This has happened twice to Rebel News reporters. (Oddly, the Toronto Star is always “approved”. Now, why would that be?

Robinson recently dropped by Rebel News headquarters in Toronto to opine on the Nanaimo matter. And how a successful argument by the Justice Centre will set a precedent when it comes to other censorious municipalities including the one she represents.

