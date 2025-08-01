The City of Pickering wants to govern in secrecy. However, it is actively selling the private information of its citizens

David Menzies
  |   August 01, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

As previously documented on Rebel News, the City of Pickering, just east of Toronto, does not want YOU to know about how it governs. If you’re a constituent asking an “impolite” query, Mayor Kevin Ashe will have you frog-marched outside City Hall by the Durham Regional Police. Even journalists are forbidden to report on city council meetings unless they receive two-thirds approval (!) of city councilors. The City of Pickering loves to govern under a cloak of secrecy.

But why?

Yet, get this: while the City of Pickering wants to function in a clandestine fashion, it is obsessed with the personal information of its constituents. Not only that, the city, according Pickering City Councilor Lisa Robinson, is actually selling that personal information to third parties such as Enbridge.

So, what’s going on? Why the double standard? Why does Pickering want to govern in secrecy yet is gung-ho in violating the privacy of residents?

Check out what Robinson has to say in this exclusive interview.

Latest News

