The Democracy Fund's Mark Joseph sounds alarm over 'Combatting Hate Act' during senate testimony

Mark Joseph, Executive Director of The Democracy Fund, warned about the potential harms of Bill C-9, known as the 'Combatting Hate Act,' while testifying at the Senate Committee on Human Rights on Thursday.

During his testimony, Joseph argued that Bill C-9 "threatens freedom of expression, removes protections for religious speech, and creates sweeping new hate-related offences despite existing laws already addressing such conduct."

"We predict that Bill C-9, if passed without amendment, will produce more prosecution for speech crimes and peaceful protest, target dissidents, journalists, academics, religious minorities, and peaceful protesters," he said.

"It will consume scarce judicial resources that would otherwise be used to prosecute serious violent crime," Joseph continued.

Supporters of Bill C-9 say it is a necessary and overdue update to the Criminal Code that will better protect vulnerable communities from rising hate crimes by strengthening penalties for hate propaganda, hate-motivated offences, and interference with access to places of worship and cultural spaces.

Joseph previously elaborated on the potential harms of Bill C-9. "The new hate-motivated offence will criminalize minor conduct and invite prosecutorial overreach despite existing laws already punishing such crimes. This Bill will not reduce social conflict; it will chill debate, strain judicial resources, and undermine Charter Rights,” he said.

The bill passed third reading in the House of Commons in March 2026 and is currently in the Senate at the committee stage.