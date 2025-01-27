The Democracy Fund scores another legal win, reopening additional cases for Amish families facing ArriveCan fines and liens

Families burdened by financial hardship from alleged noncompliance with the now-defunct government-mandated tracking app have successfully reopened their cases to challenge fines totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   January 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Lawyers at The Democracy Fund (TDF) have achieved another significant victory in its ongoing legal efforts to defend the rights of Amish families in Grey County, Ontario.

Lawyers at TDF have successfully reopened cases involving a fourth group of Amish clients who were issued fines under the Quarantine Act and for alleged violations related to the now-scraped ArriveCan app.

Approximately 27 members of the Amish community, who follow traditional religious practices that prohibit the use of modern technology such as electricity and smartphones, face over $300,000 in fines.

"Living in accordance with their deeply held religious beliefs, the Amish do not use modern conveniences, including electricity, making compliance with the digital ArriveCan app nearly impossible,” a press release from TDF, a registered Canadian charity, reads.

As a result of this alleged noncompliance, liens were placed on properties owned by members of the Amish community that have since threatened their ability to live and work their homesteads, resulting in severe financial hardship.

TDF’s legal team has now begun the process of reviewing disclosure materials provided by the Crown, with court dates expected soon.

“The financial strain imposed by these penalties is devastating for these families, and the liens are a direct threat to their way of life,” said Adam Blake-Gallipeau, Senior Litigation Counsel at TDF. “Our commitment to these families is steadfast, and we believe that pursuing such large fines for a missed ArriveCan ticket does not serve the public interest.”

