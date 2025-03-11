Ontario teen acquitted after placing posters warning about dangers of transgender surgery at school

The winning streak for The Democracy Fund (TDF) continues.

This time, TDF scored a legal victory against the unholy trinity of transanity, wokeism, and censorship.

Here’s the skinny: a young man who faced criminal charges for inciting hatred against transgenders was recently acquitted.

Wow, a hate crime against the beloved Spirit Unicorn set? What, pray tell, did this 18-year-old man in Waterloo Region do against those terrific transgenders?

Well, here’s where the story gets unbelievable: the high school student had placed posters around his school that contained a QR code. That QR code linked to a video, warning transgender individuals about the risks of gender reassignment surgery. And… well, that’s it.

And yet this was somehow deemed to be transphobic hate speech? A school employee thought so – and called the cops.

Unbelievable.

But thankfully, after a two-day trial, sanity prevailed in the courtroom and the young man was acquitted.

Teen acquitted of hate crime after posting flyers on transgender surgery risks



Following a two-day trial at the Ontario Court of Justice, a young man who was accused of inciting hate has been acquitted.



MORE by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/KH7QnRc4GE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 3, 2025

Check out our exclusive interview with Mark Joseph of The Democracy Fund.

Joseph notes that Alan Honner, the lawyer who represented the defendant, argued that while the video the QR code linked to was graphic and controversial, it did not meet the legal threshold for hate speech as defined by Canadian law.

Said Honner: “The courts have consistently held that hate speech must be extreme, promoting the vilification and detestation of a particular group. The trial judge recognized that this case did not meet that standard and accordingly entered an acquittal.”

The TDF lawyer notes that under Canadian law, the crime of publicly inciting hatred occurs when a person communicates statements in a public setting that promote hatred against an identifiable group in a manner likely to lead to a breach of the peace.

While rarely prosecuted, such cases are becoming more frequent as debates over contentious issues intensify. And get this: the offended school employee only viewed the first 15 seconds of the 14-minute video. Apparently this was all that this person needed to see to deem the content hateful.

Indeed, Honner questioned the decision-making process of school authorities, suggesting that they acted without fully assessing the material and without due concern for the student’s welfare.

The defendant was also acquitted of a mischief charge relating to the same incident.

Joesph adds: "Criminalizing speech is perilous, not least because laws expand to their interpretive limit. Here we see, also, the move to transform a moral or ideological dispute into a legal one. This needs to be resisted so that Canadians can debate issues without fear of legal persecution."

Needless to say, the defendant was overjoyed with the win. And it should be noted that if the young man had to pay for a lawyer himself, Joseph estimates that the legal fees would’ve been in the neighbourhood of $20,000.

This is what’s known as "the process is the penalty.”