The downfall of Lynx air is a bad sign for the economy and terrible news for Canadians
'People like Trudeau and John Kerry hate Lynx Air more than they hate WestJet or Air Canada because it wanted to open up air travel to the little people — people for whom a $300 ticket to Florida is a once-a-year treat, and who could never do it if the fare was $1,000,' said Ezra.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about the announcement from Lynx Air, the two-year-old low-cost Canadian airline, that it is going out of business. The six reasons listed were financial pressures related to inflation, fuel costs, regulatory costs, cost of capital, exchange rates and competitive tension in the Canadian market.
"Customers lose out," said Ezra. "Six reasons, every single one of them is a government-generated problem. I'm sad for the hundreds of Lynx staff who are going to lose their jobs. Lynx flew to 20 destinations in Canada, the US and Mexico. I can guarantee you that West Jet and Air Canada and Porter are going to raise their prices in those markets now."
Ezra talked about one of the reasons stated for Lynx shutdown being fuel costs, and how those costs have only risen with Trudeau's draconian carbon tax:
But if you ever listen to the logic of Trudeau and others on the carbon tax, it’s this: by taxing “bad behaviour," like driving or heating your home, you’ll do less of it. Stephane Dion, who first proposed the carbon tax when he ran against Stephen Harper fifteen years ago, used the phrase "Green Shift." Tax things that use carbon, and give people money back in “rebates." So punish certain behaviour. Like driving. Or farming. Or flying on Lynx. In other words, this is exactly what the carbon tax is meant to do.
Paying a tax will not in itself change the weather — even kooks and know-nothings like Trudeau and Rodriguez know that.They think flying is a privilege that only they deserve. They fly in private jets.
