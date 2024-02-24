The downfall of Lynx air is a bad sign for the economy and terrible news for Canadians

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on February 23, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about the announcement from Lynx Air, the two-year-old low-cost Canadian airline, that it is going out of business. The six reasons listed were financial pressures related to inflation, fuel costs, regulatory costs, cost of capital, exchange rates and competitive tension in the Canadian market.

"Customers lose out," said Ezra. "Six reasons, every single one of them is a government-generated problem. I'm sad for the hundreds of Lynx staff who are going to lose their jobs. Lynx flew to 20 destinations in Canada, the US and Mexico. I can guarantee you that West Jet and Air Canada and Porter are going to raise their prices in those markets now."

Ezra talked about one of the reasons stated for Lynx shutdown being fuel costs, and how those costs have only risen with Trudeau's draconian carbon tax: