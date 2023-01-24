The 'elites' know corporate media is on their side | Marc Morano

Have you seen this great video from Masako Ganaha? She's an independent journalist from Japan, and she managed to ask World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab some questions last week.

I encountered Klaus Schwab! And here is what happened.

He is afraid of our resistance!

@ WEF Davos2023 pic.twitter.com/QMVixy2wyE — 我那覇真子 Masako Ganaha (@ganaha_masako) January 18, 2023

We heard from Masako herself, when she talked to Ezra Levant during his trip to cover the WEF in Davos, Switzerland.

It's telling, most significantly because the world's most powerful ruling classes have now conditioned themselves to know that corporate media and established media is all friendly, it's fine. And they fear the small, independent, unaffiliated — you know, grassroots journalism. That tells you everything you need to know about what's wrong with the mainstream media of the world today — globally speaking. They're there to protect the powerful, not hold them to account. What a flip from the 1960s and 70s when you had people like Jane Fonda, and the media heralding the Pentagon Papers showing that the U.S. government lied about the Vietnam war. So they don't think they'd lie about COVID, or terrorism, or climate? I don't understand what happened to these once-great progressives.

