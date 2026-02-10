The Epstein–Bill Gates nexus exposes elite networks, pandemic war games and pharma profiteers
Newly released files reveal how Jeffrey Epstein’s financial influence intersected with Bill Gates–linked initiatives, Event 201, and the massive expansion of a global vaccine empire.
Hidden in the millions of pages of Epstein-related documents recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice is an Epstein-Gates war-game alliance.
If informed consent and transparency matter to you, this information is important.
It begins with the Epstein–Gates relationship, which of course, has been framed publicly as being about philanthropy. Despite Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution, Bill Gates met with him repeatedly beginning in 2011 — not once or twice, but multiple times.
Emails Epstein sent to himself in 2013 contain allegations that Gates engaged in extramarital sexual activity, allegedly resulting in an STD that required antibiotics. The email claims that Gates sought to secretly administer those antibiotics to his then-wife, Melinda Gates. While Gates denies all of this, calling it “absurd,” he has since said he regrets “every minute” of his association with Epstein.
But the Epstein-Gates nexus went beyond social contact. Newly released files include correspondence in which Epstein and Gates discuss topics such as biological defence, health data, neurotechnology, and pandemic simulations.
An internal March 3, 2017 email copied to Bill Gates and Larry Cohen outlines proposed “deliverables” for work tied to bgC3, Gates’s private office and think tank (now Gates Ventures). The sender describes collaborating with Cohen and consulting multiple Gates advisers to define a scope of work focused on domestic health and neurotechnology. The proposals include developing a blueprint for a privacy-preserving digital health data system, white papers on U.S. consumer health spending and neurotechnologies for chronic disease, an assessment of neurotechnology as a national security issue, and follow-up technical recommendations for a pandemic simulation project known as “Strain.”
Fast-forward to October 2019, mere months before COVID-19 emerged. The Gates Foundation partnered with the World Economic Forum and Johns Hopkins University to host Event 201, a high-level pandemic simulation modelling based on a global coronavirus outbreak. The exercise envisioned supply-chain collapse, economic turmoil, mass misinformation, and sweeping government responses. 15 leaders from business, government, and public health role-played how such a crisis would be managed, and a Gates Foundation executive, Christopher Elias, participated directly.
Organizers insist the exercise was purely fictional and not predictive. But, the timing is highly suspicious — especially given that the simulated pandemic shared striking similarities with what unfolded soon after.
When COVID-19 hit, governments imposed lockdowns, restricted movement, and enacted widespread vaccine mandates. Regulatory agencies like Health Canada fast-tracked procurement and distribution of novel products, with limited oversight.
Meanwhile, entities positioned to manage global vaccine distribution saw enormous financial gains.
Chief among them was GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, which was founded by Bill Gates in 1999 with an initial $750 million contribution. By the time COVID-19 arrived, Gates had invested over $4 billion into GAVI. While the organization’s stated mission focuses on vaccinating children in low-income countries, it became a key player in global COVID vaccine distribution during the pandemic, coinciding with unprecedented profits for pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Never mind that Canadian taxpayers are inadvertently funding this global vaccine empire, but the overlap between all of these happenings is next to impossible to ignore.
Prior pandemic simulations, centralized global response mechanisms, coercive mandates, and billions flowing through institutions closely tied to the same players who helped design the framework.
College-dropout Gates, with zero medical training and no democratic mandate, openly pushed for a permanent global squad of pandemic assessors to grade countries on their compliance with pandemic response plans through war-game-style drills, every five years.
Virus profiteer Bill Gates advocates for a global team of pandemic response assessors who score countries' adherence to pandemic response plans during war-game-like drills, something he thinks should occur every 5 years— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 14, 2024
Did you vote for this?https://t.co/2kdhm7mJr7 pic.twitter.com/EY4wXkrt6u
When viewed alongside Lockstep — a scenario from the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 report Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development, which envisioned a world reshaped by fear, centralized authority, and “health security” prioritized over personal freedom — it begins to seem less like disorder and more like design.
Was this really an unforeseen emergency, or the following of a script written long before the first lockdown?
Tamara Ugolini
Senior Editor