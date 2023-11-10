The faces and names of hostages will NOT be censored by pro-Hamas thugs

One of the most inexplicable storylines pertaining to the horrific Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel is the reaction of the pro-Hamas demonstrators when it comes to those posters depicting the photos and names of the 240 hostages that remain captive somewhere in Gaza.

Indeed, pro-Hamas protesters in Western cities the world over routinely tear down or deface the hostage posters. It’s inexplicable and baffling. Some of the hostages are young children. Others are elderly. Some are even Holocaust survivors.

Is Hamas a terrorist organization?



Pro-Palestine protester: "They are not a terrorist group. What Hamas did on Oct. 7th, it's literally just a small response."



FULL REPORT by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/wLEiMLFslI pic.twitter.com/92lzFJ3u6r — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 7, 2023

So, the question arises: why are these posters so triggering and so offensive to the pro-Hamas demonstrators?

After all, these posters are factual, not propaganda. These posters show the human side of the carnage Israel endured last month. These posters are not spewing vile hatred, unlike the pro-Hamas demonstrators who frequently take to the streets to chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” (translation: wipe Israel off the map.) And let’s not forget the chant of, “Gas the Jews” (if there is any nuance regarding this particular statement, please inform us.)

Deport Hamas!



We are calling on the government to deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies!https://t.co/CIFO3yTZ3T. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 10, 2023

Here's the good news: those who are behind the poster campaign will not be intimidated by the pro-Hamas censorious thugs. Case in point: if you happen to be at the Toronto intersection of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue, a massive milk carton has been erected on the square that depicts the names and faces of several hostages. It is a throwback to the days in which the likenesses of missing children would be depicted on milk cartons.

The oversize milk carton sits upon property that belongs to RioCan. The company has even provided a security guard to watch over the display lest the pro-Hamas thugs paint-bomb or fire-bomb the carton.

TODAY: Woman at the Pro-Hamas rally in Mississauga, outside of Toronto, defends the terrorists. Says it's against Islam to behead babies.



"Hamas is not a terrorist group... Everything that they do is justified."https://t.co/Kx6xTwZNO4 for the full interview soon. pic.twitter.com/4XjFAKXxuu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 14, 2023

The organization behind the display is Canada United for Israel. On its website, the group states: “As Canadians, we are proud to live in a country that historically has stood on the right side of history, the side of human rights, safety and dignity. Now we are being tested again.”

And thanks to its bold display, Canada United for Israel is clearly not bending the knee to the mob. Rather, this organization is proving, once again, that the best defence is a good offence.