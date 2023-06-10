The Feds plan to ram latest gun grab through the Senate before summer break

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show. To see brand-new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 7, 2023.

C-21, the Liberals' most recent attack on the law-abiding firearms community in Canada went to second reading in the Senate at the end of May.

Debate on C-21 continues in the Senate (June 1st)

On Friday, debate continued on #C21 in the Senate beginning with @SenatorHYussuff (#Ontario) who completed his statement.



Sen. @DonPlett (#Manitoba) pushed back pointing out the federal governments lack of relevant data and… pic.twitter.com/qoVzAxUo2V — CCFR/CCDAF (@CCFR_CCDAF) June 5, 2023

The law, which ends private handgun ownership in Canada by grandfathering out existing ownership and freezing new sales and transfers, was broadened through last-minute amendments to include thousands of popular models of shotguns and rifles.

An update on Bill C-21 which sees the Liberal govt continuing to go after law-abiding firearms owners vice criminals. #ScrapC21 @SSAOwenSound #BruceGreyOwenSound



In-depth version can be watched here: https://t.co/TmJ9XkxeEA pic.twitter.com/GczQitLvWd — Alex Ruff (@AlexRuff17) May 15, 2023

The Alberta government, and newly elected Premier Danielle Smith, have intervened in lawsuits against the federal gun grab.

The Alberta election is coming up, and it's outcome going to be *crucially* important to both Alberta's gun owners, and to a slightly lesser degree, Canadian gun owners at large...#cdnpoli #AlbertaElection2023 #c21 pic.twitter.com/GPfeSnDfBR — Calibre (@Calibremag) May 25, 2023

What's next in the fight to protect the property rights of sport shooters and hunting in Canada?

Tonight I'm joined by Rick Igercich, national president of the National Firearms Association and Dwayne Gorniak, NFA Alberta Director.