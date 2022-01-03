The fight is not over: Lewis Brackpool joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss vaccine passports in the UK

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Rebel News' UK reporter Lewis Brackpool joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about the rollout of vaccine passports in the United Kingdom, and what we at Rebel News are doing about it.

Speaking to this, Lewis said:

"Well, I'm setting up my very first campaign in the UK under Rebel News. So I thank everyone for being a part of this and trying to help me get this started, where we are fighting back against the vaccine passports, the pro-segregation law that has just been passed into the UK, with the last country England within the United Kingdom to have these passports introduced. And I'm setting up one big petition, that if you sign it, my promises to the people is I will hand-deliver these signatures to the Houses of Parliament myself. I'm just asking for a call to action. I'm sick and tired of watching people sit there and go, well, the fight's over."

If you want to sign our Fight Vaccine Passports UK petition, you can do so at rebelnews.com/fight_vaccine_passports_uk.

