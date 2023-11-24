First group of Israeli hostages freed in swap for prisoners

Kann News, the Israeli public broadcaster, reported that 24 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks have been released on Friday and are undergoing medical assessments.

AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean
The Israeli hostages were released to Egypt through the Rafah crossing before being taken to local hospitals.

Qatar's foreign ministry, the main negotiator in the deal for a temporary four-day truce and exchange of captives, has confirmed that 39 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel were returned by bus to Ramallah from the Ofer prison in Judea and Samaria.

One hostage, Hannah Katzir, was claimed by Islamic Jihad to have been killed in captivity. She was among those released today.

215 hostages remain held by Hamas terrorists; 1,200 Israelis were killed in a wave of Hamas terror attacks across the south of Israel on October 7. Civilians, including children, were shot, burned alive, beheaded and raped in the coordinated onslaught by Islamic terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.

To learn the truth about the terror attacks from on the ground in Israel, visit www.TheTruthAboutTheWar.com.

