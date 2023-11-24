First group of Israeli hostages freed in swap for prisoners

AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

The Israeli hostages were released to Egypt through the Rafah crossing before being taken to local hospitals.

הם בבית: אביב, רז, דורון, דניאל, אמיליה, קרן, אוהד, יפה, מרגלית, חנה פרי, חנה קציר, עדינה ורותי שבו לישראל#חדשותשישי pic.twitter.com/hsuwjcxTOE — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 24, 2023

The first Israeli hostages are being released right now.



They are entering Egypt from where they will be taken to Israel pic.twitter.com/THRts5ejZY — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 24, 2023

Qatar's foreign ministry, the main negotiator in the deal for a temporary four-day truce and exchange of captives, has confirmed that 39 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel were returned by bus to Ramallah from the Ofer prison in Judea and Samaria.

Allowed for publication Adina Moshe, 72, and Margalit Mozes, 77, residents of Nir Oz, were released after 49 days in captivity in Gaza - the other names will be published later. pic.twitter.com/QVdYNJo8eq — Shiri_Sabra (@sabra_the) November 24, 2023

One hostage, Hannah Katzir, was claimed by Islamic Jihad to have been killed in captivity. She was among those released today.

Hanna Katzir - an elderly Israeli women who the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group claimed died in captivity - is among the Israelis released today.



Palestinian terrorists are engaging in heartbreaking psychological warfare. pic.twitter.com/M6uhM0YZfH — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 24, 2023

215 hostages remain held by Hamas terrorists; 1,200 Israelis were killed in a wave of Hamas terror attacks across the south of Israel on October 7. Civilians, including children, were shot, burned alive, beheaded and raped in the coordinated onslaught by Islamic terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.

