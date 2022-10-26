The globalist gathering at the World Health Summit comes to an end

E-transfer (Canada):

After spending the past six days in Berlin, Germany, covering the World Health Summit, Rebel reporters Tamara Ugolini, Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie give a summary of what they’ve learnt and what their favourite moments were from this journalistic mission.

Rebel News was not officially accredited to cover the World Health Summit from inside the venue, presumably because the globalists feared honest reporters being amongst them. However, the brave Rebel News' reporters found a way, and over the coming weeks, will be releasing more content and discussing what they discovered at the World Health Summit.

The World Health Organization partnered with the World Health Summit in Berlin to which more than 3,000 guests from around the world were invited. Politicians, celebrities, sports stars, policy makers and many of the world’s richest and most influential people attended the glitzy event held in one of Berlin’s most exclusive hotels.

The event was a collection of conferences, workshops and lectures from people in all fields of global health and various public figures including Bill Gates. The goal of the event was to strengthen global health strategy and be another step in the establishment of the controversial Pandemic Treaty.

Many see the proposed Pandemic Treaty as a threat to national sovereignty because it ultimately allows the unelected World Health Organization the power to dictate pandemic response policy on a global scale, which could supersede national governments' decision-making powers.