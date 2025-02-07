'The goal of this drug is to drop the population': Naomi Wolf on explosive details in The Pfizer Papers
The Pfizer Papers is based on the work of some 250 experts and on a collection of 50 reports that examined 450,000 internal documents released by the vaccine maker by court order. Editor Naomi Wolf says the shocking details are the “greatest crime against humanity in recorded history.”
Naomi Wolf is a cultural leader, author and fierce COVID-19 dissident. In her past, Wolf would have been seen as a woman of the left — but in today's age, what does left and right even mean anymore?
Her book, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity, details some of the deeply concerning issues surrounding Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials.
“It's an important book about a really horrible time in our recent history,” she said during a recent appearance on The Ezra Levant Show. “And in a nutshell, the premise is that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials were deeply flawed.”
The doctors and scientists who challenged their findings called the vaccine mandates the “greatest crime against humanity in recorded history,” claimed Wolf. “Pfizer and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew [their vaccines were not safe or effective].”
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-07 19:46:13 -0500 FlagThis is no surprise. Elitists have said for the past few decades that the planet is overpopulated. Even Star Trek had an episode of an overpopulated world where there was standing room only. But most folks blissfully ignore crises like these so it’ll take them by surprise. And stealth is what these nutty professors and world leaders need to enact their plan. Let’s all be alarm clocks and wake everybody up about it.