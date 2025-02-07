'The goal of this drug is to drop the population': Naomi Wolf on explosive details in The Pfizer Papers

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

Naomi Wolf is a cultural leader, author and fierce COVID-19 dissident. In her past, Wolf would have been seen as a woman of the left — but in today's age, what does left and right even mean anymore?

Her book, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity, details some of the deeply concerning issues surrounding Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials.

“It's an important book about a really horrible time in our recent history,” she said during a recent appearance on The Ezra Levant Show. “And in a nutshell, the premise is that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials were deeply flawed.”

The Pfizer Papers is based on the work of some 250 experts and on a collection of 50 reports that examined 450,000 internal documents released by the vaccine maker by court order.

The doctors and scientists who challenged their findings called the vaccine mandates the “greatest crime against humanity in recorded history,” claimed Wolf. “Pfizer and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew [their vaccines were not safe or effective].”