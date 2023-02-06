The government continues to show a lack of transparency regarding McKinsey’s work in our country

E-transfer (Canada):

Quebecers went to vote on October 3. François Legault, whose party won another majority government, based his election campaign on his performance in managing the pandemic perfectly, in his opinion.

On September 30, 2022, just after anticipatory votes, we learned that the Government of Quebec had granted the management of the pandemic to the McKinsey consulting firm for $35,000 a day.

Then we learned that the Government of Canada had used McKinsey’s services for a total of $101.4 million over seven years.

McKinsey’s clients are subject to confidentiality clauses that restrict the public from having information about McKinsey’s work in government.

The main opposition, the Conservative Party of Canada, has decided to launch an investigation to find out the real role McKinsey has played over the past nine years.

A number of people met outside the offices of McKinsey in Montreal to demonstrate the lack of transparency of the governments and the firm in question.

They have come in large numbers asking for answers that they think are legitimate.

One of the protesters mentioned:

It’s the loss of our autonomy and then the self-determination of our nation. Therefore, the people have no say, we are subject to the decisions of a handful of people who operate only in their own interest and not in the interest of the people.

In this report you will hear opinions from ordinary citizens who express their concerns.