The government wants to kill you, and the CBC wants your kids to be OK with it

You really have to hand it to the Liberal government—they never miss an opportunity to push their death-before-care agenda. And now, their media lapdogs at the CBC are running PR for them, teaching parents how to explain assisted suicide to children—because, apparently, killing grandma is just another life lesson.

Yes, you heard that right. The CBC recently ran a state-approved guide on how to explain Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) to kids. The article suggests parents tell their children that MAID is a simple medical procedure that allows sick people to choose to stop suffering by ending their lives. And—just to make it sound even more warm and fuzzy—they suggest reassuring kids that people can change their minds at any time!

Oh, how comforting. Just imagine a terminally ill grandma sitting in a hospital bed, struggling between choosing death or fighting for care, while the government makes it easier to access a lethal injection than a doctor’s appointment.

The number one reason people choose MAID isn’t unbearable suffering. It’s a loss of meaning and usefulness. Not excruciating pain. Not untreatable illness. But the feeling of being a burden.

So where is that in the CBC’s gentle, child-friendly MAID explainer? Nowhere. Nowhere does the CBC say, “Hey, maybe one way to help people feel valued and less alone is to actually spend time with them.” Instead, their state-sanctioned answer to loneliness and depression is a lethal injection.

The same government that refuses to fix our broken healthcare system and offers veterans assisted suicide instead of treatment is now working overtime to normalize euthanasia as a convenient and even compassionate option—and they want your kids to be desensitized to it from an early age.

Think about that: the same federal government that told a disabled veteran suffering from PTSD that assisted suicide was an option instead of mental health support is now framing MAID as just another choice—one that might soon be available to so-called “mature minors” without parental consent. That’s right—kids who aren’t old enough to drive or vote might soon be eligible for state-approved euthanasia.

The government already failed veterans, and now they’re moving on to the elderly, the disabled, the mentally ill, and soon, children. Instead of providing real healthcare, they’re offering the ultimate cost-cutting solution—death.

This is what happens when a government obsessed with social engineering teams up with a taxpayer-funded propaganda machine. We’re watching MAID become a normalized, even encouraged, part of life in Canada. Instead of fixing the broken system, they’re training the next generation to accept euthanasia as healthcare.

And if you dare to question it, if you say “Maybe we should focus on treating people instead of killing them”, you’re labeled a reactionary extremist who doesn’t care about suffering.

This isn’t about choice—it’s about control. And when the state gets to decide whose life is worth living, the answer will always be: not yours.

So here’s my advice: Cancel CBC, demand real healthcare reform, and stop letting these ghouls turn Canada into a dystopian nightmare where your only medical option is death.