The Great Reset: vaccine passports, digital ID and social credit scores

WEF chairman Klaus Schwab once bragged about how much influence he has over Canada's government.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 25, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Dakota Christensen and Ian Miles Cheong dove into a discussion about World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab's vision for The Great Reset and the organization's connections to the Canadian government.

Sign up for email alerts and never miss when Rebel News goes live — our DAILY Livestream's air weekdays at noon ET/10 a.m. MT.

Canada COVID Passports News Analysis World Economic Forum
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.