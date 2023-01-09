The greatest advocate for fossil fuels in the English language: An interview with Alex Epstein

To see new, ad-free episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Mon - Fri @ 8pm ET | 6pm MT , become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

This episode originally aired on December 30, 2022.

This episode originally aired on December 30, 2022.

Tonight, the greatest advocate for fossil fuels in the English language joins the show.

If you're trying to debate public policy, which is something I do every day, you're always looking for new facts. A new study to prove you're right, or a new breaking news item that accords with your narrative, your story about the way the world works.

But just getting another fact or another detail or more proof, well that's part of arguing. But I think when you can really make progress is if you have a whole new way of thinking about it, a new argument that you haven't heard before.

I mean, I think that's how you break people out of their rut. If you bring something to their attention that they never considered before, maybe you could actually get them to change their mind as opposed to just playing the same old game of ping pong back and forth with your opponents.

And I say that because our special guest today is the man who I regard as thinking about energy and how to provide energy to the world in ways that are unique, ways that I just don't see being done by other public intellectuals — and certainly not being done by the energy lobby.

Do you know who I'm talking about? His name is Alex Epstein. He's the publisher of Fossil Future, a welcome sequel to The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels and he joins us The Ezra Levant Show tonight for a feature-length interview.

For more from Alex, you can follow him on Twitter.