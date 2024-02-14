How did David Menzies become a general in the Gender Sports Wars?

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

David has uncovered a man playing as a woman on the rugby field, a 50-something-year-old academic swimming against teenage girls, and a wild grab bag of men playing women's college volleyball against each other.

And where are the women's rights activists and reporters? Scared silent.

The Rebel Mission Specialist is this country's leading women's issues journalist, an odd role for a middle-aged white male with no daughters.

Missing in our coverage of Nicholas Cepeda(the 50-year-old male swimmer who IDs as a 13-year-old gal)is commentary from parents. Until now. Check out what swimming mom Nina Luchka has to say re: this gender-bending grifter. At last, one Mama Bear is awake! https://t.co/12UeRPWZuU — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 12, 2024

My friend, David, is an old-school gentleman. He believes in chivalry, fairness for women and treating us with respect. And he speaks up when he sees something is wrong.

But that's not what this new wave of modern feminists seems to want anymore. They used to want women's only spaces and inclusion. Now, they are standing back, allowing the erasure of women, letting men replace us in the places we fought hard to be.

Some parents have had enough. Some female athletes are speaking up. Some politicians are saying the emperor has no clothes.

Is it enough to save women's sports? David joins the show tonight to offer his thoughts. Spoiler alert: he's hopeful!

GUEST: David Menzies, Mission Specialist for Rebel News.