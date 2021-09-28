‘The L Word’ sequel TV show pushes prescription of life-altering puberty blockers for minors

L Word: Generation Q

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The American TV show, The L Word: Generation Q, is upping its woke ante with a new episode surrounding transgenderism in minors, and pushing the prescription of sex-change hormones for children against their parents’ wishes.

As detailed by NewsBusters, in the episode “Launch Party,” aired on Monday, transgender psychiatrist Micah Lee (played by Leo Sheng) barges into the office of a transgender medical doctor, Claudia (Isis King), who has been recommending puberty blockers to a minor.

The script, transcribed by NewsBusters, goes as follows:

Claudia: Come in.

Micah: I'm Micah Lee. I'm-I'm--

Claudia: I know who you are. And can I help you with something?

Micah: I've been treating Joaquin Delgado, and he just told me that you recommended leuprolide for him.

Claudia: With HIPAA, obviously, I can't tell you--

Micah: He's a minor. He needs his parents' consent. And if you actually bothered to consult with me before you gave him false hope, you'd know his parents are very far from signing off on any medical intervention.

Claudia: Well, it sounds like you have your work cut out for you.

Micah: Excuse me?

Claudia: Micah, with as much professionalism as I can muster, which is considerably more than you managed to gather before barging into my office, I want to remind you that I am a doctor with a medical degree. I always have my patients' best interest at heart.

Micah: I don't disagree with you--

Claudia: I honestly wouldn't care if you did.

WATCH:

The absolute state of television. pic.twitter.com/Z3rmUulvqT — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 28, 2021

Leuprolide, commonly known as Lupron, is a puberty blocker often prescribed to minors intending to undergo sex-change surgery. Originally approved by the FDA to treat prostate cancer, the drug includes many life-altering side effects including extreme bone density loss and compromised immune system. It is not something most doctors would recommend prescribing to a physically healthy child — especially not against their parents’ wishes.

Later in the episode, the Micah character apologizes to Claudia for his outburst and for questioning her decision to prescribe Lupron to the minor without their parents’ consent.

The two of them reconcile by telling each other stories about their pasts, with the transgender doctor, Claudia, stating that it took her 30 years to screw up the courage and go to a doctor and ask for hormone replacement therapy (HRT), saying “I wish more than anything I would've started sooner.”

While The L Word is a work of fiction, the writers’ intent is to go against professional medical advice by regurgitating arguments often made by transgender activists in the LGBT+ community.

Academics and doctors, who have spoken out against the practice of prescribing puberty blockers to minors, have been accused of “transphobia.”As previously detailed by Rebel News, author Abigail Shrier faced a major boycott of her book, Irreversible Damage, which describes the effects of HRT on children. As a result of the boycott, the book was pulled from the U.S. retailer, Target. The censoring of the book led to a massive increase in sales.