The legacy of Trump's greatest deal: Joel Pollak on the Abraham Accords
While it wasn't quite the Israeli-Palestinian peace people hope for, the Abraham Accords provide 'a foundation for that future peace,' says the Breitbart editor-at-large. 'It shows that there's nothing intrinsic to these cultures that means that they have to be at war.'
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!
While it's often overlooked due to the whirlwind of stories constantly surrounding Donald Trump, the Abraham Accords, signed during the former president's tenure, could be an instrumental part of finally achieving peace in the Middle East.
The historic deal brokered by Trump and his administration saw Israel reach peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, ushering in a new era where Jews and Muslims are finding more common ground.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, which was recorded in Dubai as part of our trip to Israel and the U.A.E., Ezra was joined by Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak for a discussion about the accords.
Dissecting how Trump used the business acumen gathered in the cutthroat New York real estate market to negotiate the peace deal, Joel said:
Essentially, he took over the peace process as [though it was] a distressed [real estate] property, and he said let's see if we can do this at a discount, let's go to other people.
If you allow one company to monopolize a market, you're going to pay a higher price.
So the Palestinians were monopolizing peace, Trump said I'm going to a competitor. Let me talk to these other regimes, let me talk to the Saudis, let me talk to the Emiratis, let me talk to the Bahrainis, let me talk to whoever else is willing to make peace.
It turned out there was a huge interest in peace though, because of their self interest. They want commercial ties to the West, they want commercial ties to Israel.
And so, was it the peace that everyone hopes for still, peace between the Israelis and Palestinians? No, but it provides a foundation for that future peace because it shows that there's nothing intrinsic to these cultures that means that they have to be at war.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.