The Liberals don’t want you to have kids—they want you to shut up and not notice you can't afford them

So, Pierre Poilievre points out something painfully obvious—that thanks to Liberal economic vandalism, Canadian couples are being forced to choose between having a child or owning a home—and suddenly and suspiciously simultaneously—the left melts down like Greta Thunberg trapped in a Ford F-150.

But what exactly did he say that was so “offensive”? That life under the Liberals has become so unaffordable, that young Canadians can’t afford to start families? That our fertility rate is collapsing while the Liberals bulldoze ahead with plans to import 100 million people under the Century Initiative, which has become fully ingrained in Mark Carney's campaign for Prime Minister.

Sorry—not sorry—that’s not offensive. That’s just math.

And here’s the truth: Canadian women are delaying motherhood because they say they have no choice. Don’t take it from me—take it from the CBC, of all places. One headline flat-out says it: “Affordability crisis is forcing Canadian women to put off having children.”

Another CBC article actually dares to ask why women are having fewer kids, and finds the answer is simple—they’re broke. They’re stuck renting, drowning in debt, watching grocery prices climb like a carbon tax, and being told by Liberals to just be grateful for “free daycare” that doesn’t exist.

Angus Reid polling found that one-third of Canadian young women are delaying motherhood or cancelling it altogether, because life is too expensive.

But Carney's s team isn’t interested in supporting Canadian families by getting out of the way. No, they’d rather import people faster than we can house them, faster than we can employ them, and certainly faster than we can build infrastructure to support them.

That’s not compassion. That's a vicious cycle that will only continue to make the problem of unaffordability even worse. Fewer houses, prices go up. Fewer people have kids because they can't get around the dilemma of having kids but not being able to house them.

And the minute someone like Poilievre says, “Hey, maybe Canadian citizens should be able to afford to have a kid and buy a home,” the Liberals go into full faux-outrage mode.

Why? Because it forces them to confront little things they’ve been ignoring for years: biological and economic reality.

See, women don’t have the luxury of waiting until Carney fixes the economy. We can’t hit pause on our biology. There’s a deadline, like it or not, and it doesn’t care about your carbon credit score or how many DEI consultants you’ve hired this week.

But biology’s never been the Liberal Party’s strong suit. I mean—this is the same bunch who put tampons in the men's room. These are the same people who think saying “mother” is a hate crime but calling women “birthing people” is somehow empowering.

So spare us the fake outrage. The real scandal here isn’t that Pierre Poilievre said it. The real scandal is that the Liberals made it true.

And it's a national tragedy. Thousands of women have been robbed of the happiness of motherhood not because of choice but because some Liberals set the economy on fire and told us to wait until they got around to fixing it. Women are being denied the reproductive choice the Liberals tell us they champion.

They don’t want Canadians to raise families. They want us dependent, distracted, and divided—while they remake the country in the image of their globalist pet project. Get in your 300-square-foot Brookfield Asset Management pod with your foster cat with digestive issues, own nothing. Ignore that you aren't happy. Take your antidepressants and fret about your social credit score. They want to fill up this country with people. They just don't want us to give birth to them.

You’re not supposed to notice that the family unit is being priced out of existence. You’re not supposed to notice the housing crisis isn’t being fixed—it’s being fueled.

And above all, you’re not supposed to talk about it.

But too bad. We will.