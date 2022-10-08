The Liberals know their gun ban won't stop crime, so what's next for the firearms community?

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show, which airs every Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 5, 2022.

The Liberals know their latest gun ban isn't going to bring down crime.

But bringing down crime isn't what the new handgun ban and the previous banning of 1,500 popular models of Canadian rifles and shotguns through an undemocratic order in council are meant to do.

Guest host @SheilaGunnReid discussed the Liberals' gun ban and the chances it has of being effective on reducing crime. "Some criminals did something somewhere else and Canadian firearms owners pay the price. It's an evergreen statement," she said.https://t.co/5Ya1fFrkub pic.twitter.com/uLxQvCKVju — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 26, 2022

Trudeau announced the ban on long-gun models in the wake of the 2020 Nova Scotia shooting that left 22 people dead. He then announced a grandfathering out of handgun ownership after the May 2022 Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in which 21 people, including 19 children, were shot by a gunman while police officers waited outside for nearly an hour.

The grabs on the legally-obtained property of gun owners are meant to disarm law-abiding Canadians while allowing the Liberals to fool well-meaning but otherwise uninformed people into thinking the Liberals are getting tough on crime.

WATCH: @SheilaGunnReid discusses the Liberals' effective gun ban and the chances it has of being effective in reducing crime. https://t.co/WVWoPy24Wz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2022

And the forced confiscation of Canadian firearms is turning into a financial boondoggle for taxpayers, with millions spent on bureaucrats already and the so-called “buy-back” program hasn't reimbursed a single gun owner yet.

“Trudeau needs to cut his losses and put an end to this ineffective and expensive policy. The people protecting us say the gun ban and buyback won’t make Canadians safer, and taxpayers don’t need another government program that wastes our money.” -@franco_nomics #cdnfoi #cdnpoli https://t.co/pOweDN1ipj — Taxpayer.com (@taxpayerDOTcom) October 5, 2022

Simultaneously, Liberals have been quietly reducing the sentencing for illegal gun crimes while scapegoating the two million+ licenced gun owners for those same crimes.

WATCH: CEO of Canada's National Firearms Association (@CanadasNFA) speaks with Andrew Chapados about the Trudeau Liberals' gun ban.https://t.co/fUAV0A3OjD



FULL REPORT by @AndrewSaysTV: https://t.co/PetCRwoqpz pic.twitter.com/HE6NTenpId — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 16, 2022

Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba have advised their police forces to ignore the fed's gun confiscations.

Alberta is telling its RCMP to ignore Trudeau's gun ban.



Solicitor General Tyler Shandro says "We will not tolerate taking officers off the street in order to confiscate the property of law-abiding firearms owners."



Tell Trudeau: https://t.co/TTs0E4GGlP pic.twitter.com/uzgylEcKjq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 26, 2022

Joining me tonight is hunting guide and gun rights activist DJ “Yukon Strong” Sumanik to discuss what is coming next for the Canadian firearms community.