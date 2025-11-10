The Liberals lied about hiring temporary foreign workers — and the paper trail proves it

You know the old saying: sunlight is the best disinfectant? Well, the Liberals have built themselves a very expensive sunshade. Here’s the story.

Rebel News filed an Access to Information request with Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). We asked for copies of any requests from government departments or Crown corporations to hire Temporary Foreign Workers, since 2023. Pretty simple question.

And the answer we got back, dated October 3, 2025, was: “A search of the records under the control of ESDC has revealed that no records exist in response to your request.”

No records exist. None. Signed by a bureaucrat named Luminita Gogot — case closed, right?

Wrong. Because a month later, the Liberals were forced to answer the exact same question in Parliament — through an Order Paper Question from Conservative MP Michael Guglielmin, Q-311.

And when lying to Parliament becomes a criminal matter? Suddenly, those “nonexistent” records magically appear.

Here’s What They Were Hiding

According to the government’s own written reply, released November 3, 2025, multiple federal agencies and Crown corporations had been approved to hire temporary foreign workers — using the same system that private businesses are using to put a generation of young people out of work by importing cheap, foreign labour.

Let’s go through the list.

CBC — the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation — approved 10 positions, including software developers, PR specialists, web programmers, and even announcers and broadcasters.

So the taxpayer-funded propaganda arm of the government was literally importing on-air talent through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program to make Canadian content for Canadians.

The Business Development Bank of Canada, the same Crown lender that claims to “support Canadian entrepreneurs,” hired foreign consultants, cybersecurity specialists, and software engineers.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, the government’s HR department, brought in 21 foreign translators and interpreters.

Canada Post hired a foreign senior manager in construction and utilities.

The Bank of Canada — the same central bank that lectures working Canadians about “inclusive prosperity” — brought in 34 foreign workers, mostly economists and policy researchers.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada approved foreign biologists and scientists.

And it gets worse: The Canadian Armed Forces — yes, the military — approved 62 foreign positions, including commissioned officers, pilots, and combat members.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, the CFIA, the National Research Council, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, CDEV, and others — all approved foreign worker hires.

In total? Over 150 positions across more than a dozen taxpayer-funded agencies.

The Cover-Up

When Rebel News asked through Access-to-Information, we were told flat-out that no records existed. But when Parliament demanded the truth — under the legal weight of an Order Paper Question — the Liberals had to cough it up.

This isn’t a clerical error. It’s a cover-up.

It’s proof that Access-to-Information in Canada has become a political gatekeeping tool — one that shuts down journalists the government doesn’t like.

And while they’re hiding documents from reporters, they’re spending $1.63 million of your money fighting the Information Commissioner in court — the very watchdog whose job it is to make them hand over those records.

They lie, they lawyer up, and they bill you for the privilege.

The Liberals didn’t just lie to Rebel News. They lied to Canadians — about who they hire, how they spend, and how far they’ll go to protect their narrative.

The only reason we know the truth now is because Parliament forced it out of them. And that’s why Rebel News keeps filing these ATIPs, no matter how many times they stall, redact, or pretend “no records exist.”

Because every time they say that, it’s a flashing red light that something they really don’t want you to see is hiding in the dark.