Liberals seek contractor to make new Heritage Minute promoting Canadian history, achievement and culture

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A powerful new Heritage Minute. Retweet, tell 2 friends & share. pic.twitter.com/oD3YOFA5n2 — Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) May 5, 2020

The posting for the $170,000 contract for one minute of video production was recently posted by Historica Canada to the government and non-profit tenders and procurements website MERX.

Historica Canada is a non-profit but is funded by the Government of Canada.

The Underground Railroad was a secret network of abolitionists who helped African Americans escape enslavement. Learn about the largest anti-slavery movement in North America that brought between 30,00 and 40,000 refugees to Canada. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/jyGfqTlGUc — Historica Canada (@HistoricaCanada) February 14, 2023

Given the events of the last few years under the Liberals and the constant defining of Canadian values by the media and the government, I have some suggestions for a Heritage Minute of my own spawned by the largest human rights demonstration in Canada in a generation, the Freedom Convoy.

There's the Wellington Walloping of anti-covid protesters and journalists at the hands of police for the crime of being the most effective opposition Trudeau has faced in seven years in power.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was struck and injured by police while covering the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/Z2ZhqWdLTa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2022

Taking Away Tamara Lich, the peace-loving Metis grandma, for standing up for Trudeau. She was held for 48 days on mischief-related offences for organizing the convoy.

Convoy organizer Tamara Lich tearfully describes how being arrested has affected her life, from losing her job to losing her ability to talk to friends (due to bail conditions) to not wanting her daughter to be seen with her. pic.twitter.com/tAEuIDAAAR — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) November 4, 2022

And the Canadian Cackle, by finance minister Chrystia Freeland, as she seized bank accounts of peaceful protesters.

While I don’t condone rushing toward Chrystia Freeland using excessive profanity, laughing arrogantly as she announced freezing Canadians’ bank accounts is repugnant.pic.twitter.com/wneCHIWNPR — Rowan (@canmericanized) August 27, 2022

What are your "Canada-Under-Trudeau" Heritage Minutes?