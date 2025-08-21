The Lindsay home invasion: here are the facts the police and the mainstream media won’t tell you

Lindsay is a community of about 24,000 situated in Ontario’s cottage country. The people are friendly, and its main street has a certain charm to it.

But what happened on Aug. 18 in the wee hours of the morning was downright horrific.

What was also horrific is that the Kawartha Lakes Police Service and the mainstream media refuse to report the facts of what occurred that day – including the name of the thug and the victim and the weapon that was reportedly employed in what turned out to be a brutal home invasion.

Here’s what happened: Jeremy McDonald, 44, was fast asleep in his second storey apartment only to have his slumber rudely interrupted at approximately 3:20 a.m. (when nothing good ever happens.)

The uninvited guest, according to multiple sources, was allegedly Mike Breen, 41.

Breen is reportedly a career criminal and an alleged drug addict and was already wanted by police for – you guessed it – a probation violation.

Breen entered McDonald’s apartment through a window. According to sources, Breen was accompanied by either two or three accomplices, who remained outside on the building’s roof. They would later flee the scene. Sources say the weapon in Breen’s possession was a crossbow.

Once awake, McDonald quietly got out of his bed and made his way to the kitchen where he activated his cellphone. However, the illumination of the phone alerted Breen that McDonald was indeed awake – and aware of his presence.

Sources say Breen charged at McDonald, hitting him on the head with the crossbow’s stock. McDonald did his best to defend himself. Breen suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercation and was later air-lifted to a Toronto hospital.

In the aftermath of this horrific incident, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service laid the following charges against Breen:

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

- Break, Enter and Theft.

- Mischief Under $5,000.

- Fail to Comply Probation.

But get this: the cops also laid charges against McDonald! Namely, Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon. Even worse, should Breen succumb to his injuries in hospital, there is speculation that McDonald could face a manslaughter charge!

This is equal parts outrageous and egregious.

What was McDonald supposed to do? Be a passive victim in his own home?

When it comes to predators and prey in the wild kingdom, it always boils down to a matter of “flight or fight.” And flight is not an option when you are in your own house. You have crossed the finish line when you are in your own house. There is nowhere to run. You fight back – or potentially get slaughtered.

This story is receiving international attention for all the wrong reasons. And it would seem that this has resulted in the Kawartha Lakes Police Service suffering from hurt feelings.

On Aug. 20, Kirk Robertson, the KLPS Police Chief, issued the following press release:

“We recognize that the recent media release regarding an incident on August 18, 2025 has generated significant public interest and emotional responses. The Kawartha Lakes Police Service appreciates the community's engagement and concern. However, the negative commentary about the officers and their actions is unjust and inaccurate. “The investigators were able to examine all of the information and evidence that was available, prior to laying any charges. In order to protect the investigation and the rights of any person who is charged with an offence during their court proceedings, only a limited amount of information is being released to the public. The role of the police is to investigate impartially and present findings to the justice system, which ultimately determines the outcome. It is important to remember that charges are not convictions; they are part of the judicial process, which ensures that all facts are considered fairly in court. We encourage you to follow this matter as it proceeds through the justice system. “Under Canadian law, individuals have the right to defend themselves and their property. The Criminal Code of Canada, specifically Sections 34 and 35, allow a person to use reasonable force to protect themselves and their property if they believe they are facing a threat. “However, it is important to understand that these rights are not unlimited in Canada. The law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced. This means that while homeowners do have the right to protect themselves and their property, the use of force must be reasonable given the circumstances. “The Kawartha Lakes Police Service remains committed to public safety, transparency, and respectful dialogue. At this time we will not be releasing any further information about this incident. “Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

Alas, this woe-is-me drivel raises more questions than it provides answers.

For starters, the crux of the matter is this: “The law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced.”

What does this even mean? What sort of defensive action is deemed “proportionate.” A slap? A punch? A kick? Using a wooden spoon? The cops won’t say, so how is anyone to know?

As for “transparency”, is the chief joking? Virtually no tangible information was originally provided – including the name of the home invader! Why would Breen’s identity remain confidential? He is not a young offender.

Gross.

Indeed, many crimes were committed in Lindsay in the wee hours of Aug. 18. But perhaps the worst crime was the justice system re-victimizing the victim.

Enough with the injustice; enough with the system mollycoddling violent criminals while throwing the book at law-abiding victims. Enough with a Liberal government that doesn’t seem to care that it is now open season when it comes to hardworking Canadians who are so often sitting ducks given that we can no longer depend on the police to protect us. Rather, we are criminally charged for fighting back against weaponized career criminals!

Enough is enough.