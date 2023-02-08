The loathsome ArriveCAN app was overpriced and functioned poorly. But was it even legal to begin with?

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

Now that the much-loathed ArriveCAN app has mercifully been put out to pasture, the question arises: is there anything more to be said about this dead dog with fleas? Well, yes actually.

By way of background, this app was supposed to save travellers time at certain Canadian international airports by providing the customs and immigration declarations of travellers to the Canadian Border Services Agency in advance.

Just one not-so-insignificant hitch: this app often did not work. And talk about sticker shock! An estimate for the app’s development pegged the cost at around $80,000 – but the off-lot price ended up being more than $54 million!

How is that even possible, even by Justin Trudeau's standards? But it looks like the bad news is getting even worse when one does a postmortem on this appalling app. That’s because lawyer Alan Honner of The Democracy Fund is in possession of a memo that the Public Health Agency of Canada issued on Nov. 26, 2021.

And get this: the memo would seem to indicate that the federal government misled Canadians for a full year vis-à-vis the legality of ArriveCAN. Unbelievable… Indeed, the federal government won’t provide proof to the contrary regarding Honner’s analysis.

So, what’s really going on here? Check out our interview with Alan Honner regarding à government policy that might never have been legal in the first place.