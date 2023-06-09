The lying, censorious control freaks who run the Durham District School Board continue to wage war on concerned parents – and the media

The outrage continues at the Whitby, Ont.-based Durham District School Board as this publicly-funded entity continues to BAN parents (i.e., the taxpayers who pay the salaries of trustees) from attending school board meetings.

And we must point out, this ban is based on a blatant lie. Indeed, concerned parents and grandparents have been deemed persona non grata due to “safety” reasons. Allegedly, “violence” erupted at the May 15 meeting. Just one hitch: we have yet to find any eyewitnesses nor have we uncovered video evidence indicating that acts of violence occurred at this meeting.

Then again, perhaps the DDSB educrats deem “insensitive” questions from parents to be acts of violence? Such as: why is pornography available to DDSB elementary students at school libraries? (Case in point: check out such novels as Identical, Glass, Fallout, All Boys Aren’t Blue, and Looking for Alaska, which feature explicit descriptions of drug use, violence, sex, and even incest!)

Speaking of lying, Rebel News was told by the media relations team at the DDSB that while the public was banned from the Monday meeting (and presumably future meetings), the media was “allowed” to attend – the caveat being journalists could not bring recording devices into the meeting. (That’s a bit of a hinderance for Rebel News given that we are a visual medium, alas. But the question arises: why are they controlling the narrative to such an extent?)

Alas, this query turned out to be a moot point given that when we arrived at DDSB headquarters, we were told by a security guard that the DDSB’s horribly woke Director of Education, Camille Williams-Taylor, decided to unilaterally ban the media from attending the board meeting as well. What lying liars…

It's too bad, because we had some questions for this motely crew of educrats. Such as:

1. Did you witness any violence at the May 15th board meeting from the concerned parents group?

2. Did you witness any violence from any other groups directed at members of the gallery?

3. Did someone try to pull out a chair from under one of the concerned parents?

4. Was this person removed or allowed to stay and ask questions?

5. Were members removed by force or did they leave voluntarily?

6. Did you witness anyone from the gallery displaying racist, transphobic, or otherwise hateful or belligerent behaviour on May 15th?

Alas, the DDSB – which might just be the very worst school board in Ontario (and that’s saying something) – apparently doesn’t answer to anyone. Brutal.

Even so, under the watchful eyes of security guards and members of the Durham Regional Police Service, parents and grandparents protested the ongoing tyranny of the DDSB on the public sidewalk.

One parent was “permitted” to ask a question via his cellphone. He asked why parents continue to be silenced by this school board. The response? Silence. This egregious board is clearly out of control.

Bottom line, we are forced to ask the following query yet again: where in blue hell is Ontario’s milquetoast Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce?