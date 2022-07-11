The majority of Americans do not want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

News of Biden’s growing unpopularity was compounded by a Civiqs poll this past w eekend, which showed his approval rating dropping to a meager 30% – the lowest yet in his presidency. The Civics poll found less than a third of Americans giving their approval to Biden’s on - the - job performance, with 57% expressing their disapproval of his leadership.

"The poll, released Friday, found Biden deep underwater with voters in every age bracket, every educational level, and both genders. Every one of those groups showed approval rates under 40%, with the youngest voters, age 18 to 34, among the most dissatisfied at a dismal 21%,” the New York Post reported .

On Monday, the New York Times poll did not fare for Biden any better, with only 33% expressing their approval for his job performance.

Only 13% of American voters said Am erica was on the right track – a historic low since the Times started polling amid the 2008 recession.

Only 26% of Democratic voters said the party should pick Biden to run again.

As detailed by the New York Times, public concern over the economy has “he lped turn the national mood decidedly dark” on the president and the future of the country.

The findings found that Americans continue to grow pessimistic, a negative view that “spans every corner of the country, every age range and racial group, cities, suburbs and rural areas, as well as both political parties.

” Beyond the Democrats, independents have also voiced their disapproval of Biden, with more than two - thirds of respondents disapproving of his job performance. 69% of independents disapprove of t he president, with nearly half that number (48%) disapproving “strongly.”

The Times poll comes in the wake of a New York Times editorial that pointed out that Biden is already older than Ronald Reagan when he left office, and that Biden would be 86 years old at the end of his tenure. The article titled, “At 79, Biden is Testing the Boundaries of Age and the Presidency,” argues that Biden’s age has become a liability for the Democrats, with the article describing it as an “uncomfortable issue.”