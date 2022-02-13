'The most important thing is to listen to people and to do what you then think is right'

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rick Chiarelli is one of the only elected officials among Ottawa's city councilors openly speaking out against the fact that no one is taking the time to listen to citizens who are opposed to the government's abusive measures — no matter how much pressure is put on him and no matter how much it may affect his career.



He has decided to speak out on behalf of all those who are currently opposed to vaccine mandates. According to him, these citizens have the right to be respected and heard as much as anyone else.



I asked him why he had not spoken out earlier on this issue.

Rick Chiarelli est un des seuls conseillers municipaux de la ville d'Ottawa qui prend ouvertement la parole pour déplorer le fait que personne ne prend le temps d'écouter les citoyens qui sont contre les mesures abusives du gouvernement — et ce, peu importe la pression qui pèse sur lui et les conséquences que cela pourrait engendrer pour sa carrière.



Il a décidé de parler haut et fort au nom de tous ceux qui sont présentement contre les mandats de vaccination. Selon lui, ces citoyens ont le droit autant qu'un autre d'être respectés ainsi qu'entendus.



Je lui ai demandé pourquoi il ne s'était pas prononcé plus tôt face à cet enjeu.