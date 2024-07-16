The naked truth: Owner of naturist resort weighs in on Toronto-based nude swimming club recruiting minors

E-transfer (Canada):

Recently, a nudist organization called GTA Skinny Dippers raised eyebrows when it was discovered that this club was actively courting minors to join — and that these children would be able to co-mingle at the pool in a state of undress with unrelated adults.

Many found this to be inappropriate and downright disturbing. Another red flag is that the changerooms for GTA Skinny Dippers events are co-ed. As well, some also raised the alarm that GTA Skinny Dippers often uses taxpayer-funded swimming pools for their events.

We recently visited Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto to hear what people had to say about the club that has been advertising skinny dipping for both children and adults.



FULL REPORT by @SarahCStock: https://t.co/JjhRYSFUFn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 12, 2024

Of note, as the controversy raged, GTA Skinny Dippers quietly changed their website. The website used to state that anyone under the age of 14 who wished to participate must be accompanied by an adult. Yet, if the skinny dipper is between the ages of 14 and 18, they are “welcome to attend for FREE without a guardian."

However, the website was recently altered to state the following: "If you are under the age of 16 you must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. You pay the same fee as youth."

This is just gross...



An advertisement for an all-ages skinny-dipping club in the Toronto area is giving @SheilaGunnReid the creeps.https://t.co/njMnztOI3v — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 8, 2024

Alas, Rebel News has attempted, without success, to reach out to the people running GTA Skinny Dippers. In the meantime, we recently paid a visit to the Bare Oaks Family Naturist Park in Sharon, Ont., just north of Toronto to meet with Stéphane Deschênes. Deschênes is the owner of the park and the president of the International Naturist Federation, and he recently issued a statement regarding the GTA Skinny Dippers controversy.

Deschênes stated: "A misinformed and misleading clickbait social media post has unfortunately gone viral and resulted in people making violent threats online towards members of the naturist community. Our whole community is being grossly mischaracterized as dangerous for children when in fact the opposite is true. This current fear of predators at family naturist parks is absurd — children in naturism are always with their families."

Check out what Deschênes has to say about the GTA Skinny Dippers club in particular and, in the bigger picture, what the has to say about the benefits of taking part in activities sans-clothing.