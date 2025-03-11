Empowered women come together to address sex-based spaces

As the ideology of transanity continues to prevail in Canada, I’ve found myself wondering… have I become a feminist?

Traditionally I wouldn’t fit the bill, perhaps because I’m too … traditional.

I’m pro-life not pro-abortion, I believe men thrive when they are able to lead in their households (although my husband would say I still end up getting my way anyway), and don’t even get me started on lowering fitness standards to achieve some magical quota of women in the military or policing.

But when it comes to what I believe to be the biggest threat to women’s rights today—that is males self ID-ing themselves into what used to be OUR safe and private spaces and political leaders and institutions allowing such—I’m on the same page as many feminists.

Get men out of our spaces!

CBC got called out at the BC Conservative Party’s AGM 🎤💥!



Watch women’s safe spaces advocate Amy Hamm (@preta_6) get a standing ovation for exposing CBC’s bias and silence on how gender ideology has harmed BC women and children. https://t.co/T8e79jZ0T6 pic.twitter.com/4TwqICJIoJ — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) March 4, 2025

So, I guess modern day misogyny has turned me into a modern day feminist.

And that’s why it wasn’t surprising to me to see a wonderful group of women ( and male friends) from diverse backgrounds, religions (or lack there of) sexual orientations and political mindsets gather in Calgary to attend the Canadian Women’s Sex-Based Rights’ (Cawsbar) non profits’ second annual “Reality Based Women Unite” event on this International Women’s Day.

That’s also why it was both a pleasure and honour to not just capture some of how Cawsbar empowered its attendees to find community in and stay vigilant about defending safe sex-based spaces, but also to have been invited to be one of the event's key speakers.

I chose to speak on how state-funded schools are no longer a safe space for our children, and why if the radical gender ideology pushed inside of schools continues to confuse them about biological realities, such as there only being two genders, the progress women today make to try and rescue our spaces will once again dissipate when these children grow into the future.

Packed house here at Reality Based Women Unite 2025 with @preta_6 delivering an inspiring speech: "We are on the precipice of victory." #RBWU25 pic.twitter.com/e4z4CBZr9q — Canadian Women's Sex-Based Rights - caWsbar 🇨🇦 (@cawsbar) March 8, 2025

The event, which was sponsored by our friends with The Democracy Fund and Gender Dissent, featured featured five other bold speakers—the National Post’s Amy Hamm, Ghislaine Gendron, Heather Mason, Kara Dansky, and Maureen Sullivan. All of whom have played a critical role in exposing the dangers of allowing men to self-ID into women’s prisons, shelters, sports, and other protected spaces, and some who offered unique perspectives on other issues challenging women today.

In addition to capturing some of their speeches, I pulled some of the ladies aside to bring you a closer look at the ways women and children have been harmed by things like gender ideology and and self-ID policies, and what Canadians can do to stand against them.