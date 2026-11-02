'The next family may not make it home': Belleville synagogue survivors, MP and CIJA demand action on antisemitism

Survivors of the Yom Kippur attack on Belleville's Sons of Jacob Synagogue told Parliament Hill on Monday that Canada came close to a mass-casualty attack, and that the next community may not be so fortunate.

On September 20, 2026, a man armed with a shotgun opened fire outside the synagogue as members gathered for Kol Nidre prayers. According to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, the alleged assailant, 29-year-old Sean Ward, began shooting at Belleville hero police Constable Jeff Smith, who was stationed outside. A second officer returned fire. Const. Smith was critically wounded. The suspect died in hospital. Belleville police have said the shooting was a hate-motivated crime. The terrorist's last words amid the shootout, "You will die for the Jews."

Douglas Lobel, who was inside the synagogue with his wife that night, called on political leaders to enforce the laws already on the books.

"We do not need another study of a study. We need action. Because the next time, the next time, we may not be so fortunate, and the next family may not make it home," Lobel said.

Belleville synagogue attack survivor on Parliament Hill: "We do not need another study of a study. We need action because the next time, the next time, we may not be so fortunate. And the next family may not make it home." pic.twitter.com/wl06yczgYS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2026

Lobel said he was not surprised the attack happened, or that it happened in Belleville. "Jewish communities across Canada have been warning that escalating antisemitism could and would eventually lead to violence," he said.

A leader of the congregation described the small synagogue's years of "security through obscurity" and said it was targeted "because we dared to live publicly as Jews."

"This is not the Canada that I grew up in. Instead, I fear this is increasingly the Canada that my grandparents and great-grandparents experienced," the synagogue leader said.

Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), said Canada would otherwise have faced "a mass casualty attack like those seen in Manchester and Sydney."

"The gunman's final words were, you will die for the Jews," Shack said.

Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs CEO on the Belleville synagogue attack: "The gunman's final words were, you will die for the Jews." pic.twitter.com/6rn88N9swP — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 2, 2026

Shack said the Belleville attack is not an isolated case, listing plots disrupted by police and security agencies.

"Two Ottawa teenagers were convicted of planning to bomb a gathering right here on Parliament Hill," he said. "A father and son were arrested at an advanced stage of planning an ISIS-inspired attack in Toronto."

He urged Ottawa to renew and strengthen its national strategy on countering radicalization to violence.

"Antisemitism has become the glue by which different extremist ideologies from far-left radicals to neo-Nazis and Islamists come together," Shack said.

Liberal MP Chris Malette, who represents Bay of Quinte and has lived near the synagogue for decades, said the attack shows no community is immune.

"It can happen in Belleville. This kind of hate can happen anywhere in Canada or in Ontario," Malette said.

Asked whether the government he sits with is doing enough to curb rising antisemitism, Malette pointed to existing hate crime legislation, then conceded the point.

"But do I agree that more needs to be done? Absolutely," he said, adding he was confident the government is "listening."

Liberal MP for Bay of Quinte, asked if the government is doing enough after the Belleville synagogue attack: "But do I agree that more needs to be done? Absolutely." pic.twitter.com/s5UOQoPlIm — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 2, 2026

The delegation is calling for a renewed counter-radicalization strategy that prioritizes antisemitism under Canada's new national security strategy, and reforms to the Canada Community Security Program so smaller communities can access security funding. The federal budget will be tabled November 5.

Conservative MP Shelby Kramp-Neuman, whose riding also covers part of Belleville, was listed as a participant but did not attend.

Const. Smith remains in hospital.