The numbers are in: Cape Breton’s gun grab is costing nearly $7,000 per firearm

The federal Liberals’ gun-confiscation pilot in Cape Breton has officially gone off the rails. Thanks to CBC News reporting and new disclosures from Order Paper Question Q-422, we now know exactly how many guns were collected — and how much taxpayers spent to get them.

How many guns were collected?

According to CBC, Cape Breton Regional Police Commission chair Coun. Glenn Paruch says he has heard police have bought back “up to 22 firearms.”

That’s it. Twenty-two guns out of a projected 200, which is roughly an 11% participation rate in the pilot zone.

How much did Ottawa pay for this pilot?

From Order Paper Q-422, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is being paid:

$23,759 for fiscal year 2024–2025

$126,001 for fiscal year 2025–2026

Total federal funding: $149,760

The real cost per firearm:

$149,760 ÷ 22 guns = $6,807 per gun

Nearly $7,000 spent for each firearm collected — and the pilot isn’t even finished.

This is only the logistics funding: collection, verification, storage, shipment, and “contingency destruction capacity.”

It does not include cost overruns, destruction costs, federal administration, national rollout expenses, or the upcoming multi-year amnesty extension.

The national implications

Ottawa is also paying Winnipeg $2.54 million next year (from the same Order Paper answer) to process a projected 3,881 firearms — projections now looking wildly optimistic given Cape Breton’s 22-gun reality.

The entire scheme only works if Canadians voluntarily hand over their guns. And Cape Breton just proved they won’t.

This pilot was supposed to demonstrate the program’s feasibility. Instead, it demonstrated the opposite: massive costs, minimal compliance, and a confiscation regime collapsing before it even begins.