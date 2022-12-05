The oath to the King may come to an end at the national assembly in Quebec

What will happen to the oath to the king in Quebec at the National Assembly? An act put in place since 1867 according to experts, soon to be forgotten?

In Quebec, to have access to the Blue Room, or more commonly known as ­“The Chambers,” politicians must have sworn an oath to the royal family, before the Queen of England, Elizabeth, and now to the new King Charles III.

Following the death of the Queen of England, questions of the monarchy began to increase. According to experts, a Montreal newspaper told us that the oath would be required by the Canadian Constitution of 1867 and that it would be impossible to waive it, except perhaps with a proper law.

Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon, leader of the Parti Québécois, accompanied by his MPs Joël Arseneau and Pascal Bérubé, refused to swear an oath to the King of England in the National Assembly on October 21, when they became newly elected members. Following this gesture, they were refused access to the blue lounge.

From then on, Mr. Legault went public to announce that he was going to introduce a bill to abolish the obligatory oath to King Charles III at the National Assembly.

Is that what Quebeckers want? Or is this just another way of forgetting important traditions that have lasted over time?

We asked the people on Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal.