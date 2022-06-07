'The only promise Doug Ford kept was throwing me out of caucus' | Rick Nicholls

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

After being kicked out of Doug Ford's caucus for refusing to disclose his COVID vaccination status, Rick Nicholls joined Derek Sloan's Ontario Party.

While the Ontario Party failed to claim any seats in the process, losing the ridings once held by Nicholls, who was elected as Progressive Conservatives, the party did manage to get more than 80,000 votes, totalling nearly 2% of all ballots cast.

Nicholls joined David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini on our special election night livestream to share his thoughts on being kicked from the PC's, running with the Ontario Party, competing against the New Blue Party for votes and more.

