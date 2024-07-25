The Ontario Legislature is currently on summer recess – a vacation that started in Spring and will end in Fall. Must be nice!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Riddle us this, folks: assuming you’re not a schoolteacher, how many weeks are you taking off this summer?

Three? Two? One?

Maybe it’s a matter of zero days off, because, sadly, given the harsh economic times we live in, there are so many who cannot afford to go on vacation as well as so many who cannot afford NOT to work.

We ask this because we recently dropped by the Ontario Legislature. This edifice is about as active as the abandoned Overlook Hotel depicted in The Shining.

If you can believe it, the house went on summer recess as of June 10 — almost a month ago.

And get this: it does not resume sitting until October 21!

In other words, it recessed in the Spring, will stay on recess throughout the entire Summer; and won’t re-convene until the Fall.

And when the MPPs do get back to business, it will only be for about seven weeks — at which point they’ll be off on Christmas break. Must be nice.

In any event, this summer holiday is a new record off-period for the Ontario Legislature — and in fact, any legislature in Canada.

Then again, the Doug Ford PCs are getting good at setting records of a dubious nature.

Premier Doug Ford brags about Ontario's growth through mass immigration, boasting about how the province brought in over 800,000 people last year, "more than both Texas and Florida combined."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/GxngxkPBnl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 22, 2024

The Ford government tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario’s history recently: a staggering $214.5-billion. Drunken sailors, eat your heart out.

The projected deficit this year is expected to reach a record-breaking $9.8-billion.

Ontario’s debt, meanwhile, is expected to reach $416.1 billion. That’s almost 85% higher than the debt recorded in 2007/2008.

Please, somebody remind us: does the “C” in “PC” still stand for… “Conservative”?

Golly, whatever happened to the Doug Ford election slogan of “Respect for Taxpayers”?

Or is all this spending — and vacationing — more proof in the pudding — or rather, more proof in the cherry cheesecake – that the Premier has really and truly earned his nickname of “Doug Fraud”?

Sad.