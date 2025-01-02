The Opposition: BC's John Rustad on tariffs, parental rights, election integrity and the NDP-Green alliance

As British Columbians usher in the new year, they also face the reality of a newly configured political landscape.

Premier David Eby's NDP government, clinging onto to power with a razor-thin one-seat majority, has entered into a coalition with the BC Green Party, whose two seats now hold the balance of power.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party of British Columbia, led by John Rustad, now leads the largest opposition in the province's history, with a total of 44 sitting MLAs.

In today’s report, I sit down for an exclusive interview with Rustad for a wide-ranging conversation.

The interview delves into key issues that could shape the province's future, including the looming threat of trade tariffs from the U.S. if Canada doesn’t get its border security under better control, the ongoing debate over parental rights and the controversial SOGI curriculum, and concerns surrounding the integrity of BC's election system.