The people have spoken: even in Liberal-friendly Toronto, voters are sick and tired of Justin Trudeau

For the Justin Trudeau Liberals, the news continues to go from bad to putrid. The Pierre Poilievre Conservatives are ahead in the polls by some 22 points, meaning that if an election were held today, the Conservatives would very likely form a majority government.

And get this: another recent poll reveals that Justin Trudeau is the number one choice for worst Canadian prime minister since 1968. Thirty-eight per cent deemed Trudeau to be Canada’s worst PM in the last half century (the second place finisher coming in at 21% was “not sure.”)

Rebel News took to Woodbine Beach in Toronto, a primarily Liberal neighbourhood, to hear the locals' thoughts.



So it was that Rebel News headed to north Toronto recently to find out what the folks on the street have to say. We asked if it is time for Trudeau to step down, and the overwhelming answer was an enthusiastic “yes!”

Indeed, only one person said she was “not sure”, while the only pro-Trudeau respondent was a recent immigrant to Canada who is not yet a Canadian citizen. Not surprisingly, the reason he supports the Trudeau Liberals is the current immigration policy that allowed him to move to Canada in the first place.

Also of note was one individual who described himself as a staunch Conservative supporter. While he voiced disdain for the current government, he does not want Trudeau to step down, noting that the longer the prime minister remains in power the better it will be for the Conservatives whenever the next federal election is called.

Check out our man and woman on the street interviews in what is (or what used to be?) Liberal-friendly Toronto. To paraphrase Col. Sam Trautman from Rambo: First Blood: “It’s over, Justin. It’s OVER!”