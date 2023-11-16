The People's Forum labels speakers at March for Israel as 'racists' and 'fake progressives'
According to a report by Francesca Block in The Free Press, The People's Forum identifies itself as a 'movement incubator for working-class and marginalized communities.'
A wealthy tech mogul and his spouse are supporting organizations involved in advocating for Palestinian causes following the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7.
Neville Roy Singham, an American entrepreneur who amassed his fortune through the creation and sale of an IT consulting firm called Thoughtworks, along with his wife, Jodie Evans, who co-founded the left-wing anti-war organization Code Pink, have been key contributors to The People's Forum since 2017, Fox News reports.
The People's Forum has been actively involved in organizing a series of pro-Palestinian demonstrations since the Hamas attack on October 7, during which the terrorist group claimed the lives of at least 1,200 Israelis and took over 200 hostages from Southern Israel into Gaza.
On the day of the Hamas attack, The People's Forum did not issue any condemnation of the terrorist group's actions. Instead, they called for an end to "US aid to the Zionist occupation" and shared images of posters bearing the slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."
Following the October 7 terrorist attack, a protest unfolded in New York City's Times Square on October 8. The People's Forum, using their social media presence on X, encouraged New Yorkers to show strong support for Palestine, urging people to "stand with the people of Palestine, who have the right to resist apartheid, occupation & oppression."
Additionally, The People's Forum organized two "Shut It Down for Palestine" protests, one on November 4 and another on November 9. These demonstrations aimed to demand an end to U.S. support for Israel.
Manolo De Los Sar, the executive director of The People's Forum, expressed criticism toward the March for Israel held in Washington, D.C. on a post on X. He referred to it as a "Pro-Genocide March" and accused the U.S. government of supporting this event. Furthermore, he labeled the speakers at the March for Israel as "racists" and "fake progressives."
An upcoming pro-Palestine demonstration, partially coordinated by The People's Forum, is slated for this Friday.
The protest, titled "Shut It Down for Palestine," advocates for various forms of action, including walkouts, sit-ins, direct actions, and marches. These actions are directed towards political offices, businesses, and workplaces that provide financial support, investments, and collaboration for what is described as "Israeli genocide and occupation."
