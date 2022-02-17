The political costs of Trudeau seizing bank accounts under the Emergencies Act

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the Trudeau Liberals' plans to seize bank accounts of customers without any due process, under Trudeau's Emergency Economic Measures Order.

Here's a list of foreign banks in Canada, there are dozens of them. Like I said, they're specifically covered in Trudeau's expropriation order. If you were the CEO, if you were the general counsel, if you're the vice president in charge of privacy, or legal compliance, or political affairs, or even just keeping your customers happy — would you go along with Trudeau, are you more afraid of Trudeau? Or — and I'm not going to say your own customers — how about the U.S. Congress? And here's why I say that, because opinion polls suggest that it is quite likely that the U.S. Congress will turn Republican this November. I mean, the polls were incredible. You saw the recent victory, the Republicans in Virginia. I think it's gonna be a blowout. And what that will do, is it will change which party runs the House Banking Committee. Very powerful committee. What kind of investigations, subpoenas, hearings will a pro-trucker anti-Trudeau anti-cancel culture Republican House Banking Committee — what what kind of investigations will they do to a U.S. bank that willingly serves up their U.S. Citizens for Trudeau's delectation? Or for that matter, if those U.S. Banks serve up their Canadian customers to Trudeau. That's just as offensive for an American bank to do. Don't you think if you were in charge of compliance and risk management at an American bank, what would you do? If this were Venezuela, you would probably close up shop. Venezuela is a wonderful country I hear, but it's not that large, and really the atrocious things you're required to do to do business there, you would just have to close up shop — and it would be too bad.

