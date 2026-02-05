The real toll of Carney’s ‘expert’ economics: recession watch, jobless youth and bureaucrat bonuses

The Canadian economy isn’t 'cooling' or 'transitioning,' it’s on life support.

That’s straight from a report by economists at Rosenberg Research who looked into the numbers no one in Ottawa wants to talk about. Per-capita GDP is falling, economic growth is crawling at a mere 1%, while manufacturing is down 5%, housing is sliding, construction is flat, and retail is also stagnating.

The economy is officially on recession watch for 2026, the report says.

And while Bay Street pats itself on the back for cutting interest rates, young Canadians can’t even get their foot in the door.

Youth unemployment is now double the national average, as first reported by Blacklock’s.

Students are being locked out of the labour market before they can even get started. Canada’s interim budget officer detailed what it means when that first job opportunity is missed – turns out, your entire lifetime earnings take a hit.

Even senators are calling it what it is: a growing youth unemployment crisis.

And yet — somehow — the people at the very top aren’t just doing fine, they’re thriving.

While students are told to accept fewer hours, fewer opportunities, and lower lifetime earnings… while being undercut by a slave labour class propped up by corporate greed, executives inside Mark Carney’s own Privy Council Office quietly handed themselves nearly $28,000 bonuses, each.

Yes, virtually everyone got a bonus, 96% of them. Government-wide, with over $146 million paid out, just in bonuses.

This, during a time when Canadians were told to tighten their belts, lower their expectations, and brace for “sacrifices.”

Carney stood in front of students and told them change would be hard, that transformation would take time, and that sacrifices would be required.

Turns out, those sacrifices weren’t for the political class; they were for you.

And it doesn’t stop there. Politicians are lining up for another pay raise on April 1, up to $17,600 more, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

All while students can’t find work, housing is out of reach, and the most credit-sensitive sectors of the economy are flatlining.

It’s beyond time to demand answers from Ottawa. If interest rate cuts were supposed to reignite growth, why isn’t housing responding? Why isn’t construction moving? Why isn’t retail recovering?

It seems less like a demand problem and more like a productivity and leadership problem.

The reality in Canada is that the next generation is being locked out of meaningful work, the economy is stagnating as a recession not only looms but may already be underway, and the elites responsible for this mess — through endless money printing and vote-buying handouts — remain largely insulated from the consequences.

Canadians are left to trust an “expert banker” government that keeps telling them to wait and make more sacrifices, while rewarding itself for failure.

This is what happens when financial credentials replace accountability and narrative replaces results; when the management of decline is rebranded in doublespeak and sold to Canadians as competence and ‘transformation.’

The economy wasn’t saved, and it isn’t being saved.

Everyone else is expected to make sacrifices, keep paying more to the government that delivers less and fails more, and cancel your Disney+ so you can afford groceries.