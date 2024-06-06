'The right thing to do for Islam': Trial reveals men targeted family at Mississauga restaurant to protect ISIS links

Facebook/Canadian Druze Society (right)

One of the three accused of murder that left one dead and four others injured in a Mississauga shooting said the attack was meant to keep the victim from telling authorities about the suspect's ties to the Islamic State.

The accused told an acquaintance about the killing after the three made the man swear allegiance to the group, an acquaintance testified, reports the Toronto Star.

Mikail Aras testified that the alleged ringleader, whom he had known for years and who had previously taken him under his wing as a spiritual mentor, had recently had a "bad falling out" with the victim. This dispute was reportedly over money the victim had invested in the ringleader's business.

Aras said the Monday after the 2021 shooting, he met at a warehouse with Naqash Abbasi, Anand Nath and Suliman Raza. All three are now on trial for the murder of Naim Akl.

The shooting left Akl, 25, dead, with his father, mother, brother, and a delivery driver all injured. Akl's 13-year-old sister was also present and narrowly avoided being shot.

Aras said under oath Abbasi told him Nath "got sent out on a mission to go slaughter some Naim guy," and that Abbasi had "ordered for his whole family to get slaughtered."

Aras said that Nath ordered him to do so because it was "the right thing to do for Islam" and a way to get into heaven.

The Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL, is a recognized terrorist group in Canada and has taken responsibility for several horrific attacks previously.

Crown Attorney David D’Iorio said Akl had converted to Islam without informing his parents, who would not have approved and had begun working for Abassi’s warehouse business.

In May 2021, family members worked at the Chicken Land restaurant in Mississauga. D'Iorio mentioned that during the dinner rush, a hooded man entered the restaurant and was seen pulling out a gun.

He then shot several members of the family, with the family's youngest member narrowly missing being shot.

Witnesses reported seeing a slim man run towards a getaway car and jump into the trunk as it sped away before any first responders arrived.

Police say they found ISIS propaganda on the phones of the accused, and records of Raza's phone saw searches for "What are the sentences for a getaway driver."