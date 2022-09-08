'The Rings of Power' official account slams show's unwoke critics, expresses solidarity with 'castmates of color'

Trucker Rebellion: Convoy to Ottawa Rebel News reporters Abdusselam Bezirgan and Selene Galas followed the convoy from Calgary to Ottawa to capture their historic uprising, and are now showcasing their never-before-seen footage in an in-depth documentary. Please help fund the creation and marketing of this production here. Watch Now E-transfer (Canada):

The official “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” Twitter account is currently engaged in internet warfare with critics of the show, slamming those who’ve expressed their disdain for the show's plot and “diverse” casting.

As the drama between the LOTR fandom and the show’s creators continues, the Twitter account posted a statement of unity with the show's cast and denounced fans who are allegedly harassing them with “threats, harassment, and abuse some of our castmen of color are being subjected to on a daily basis.”

“We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it. JRR Tolkien created a world which, by definition, is multi-cultural. A world in which free peoples from different races and cultures join together, in fellowship, to defeat the forces of evil. ‘Rings of Power’ reflects that.” “Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white, Middle-earth is not all white. BIPOC belong in Middle-earth and they are here to stay,” the statement continued.

We stand in solidarity with our cast. #YouAreAllWelcomeHere pic.twitter.com/HLIQdyqLmr — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 7, 2022

The official statement ends by thanking “fans supporting us,” especially, “fans of color who are themselves being attacked simply for existing in this fandom.”

The official statement is in line with what defenders of the show have been saying about critics, who allege that anyone who has anything negative to say about the show has their views deeply colored by racism.

Anyone who has criticized the show for portraying its canonically European-featured characters with black actors has been dragged as a racist.

Despite efforts to paint all of the show's criticism as stemming from racism, numerous reviews panning the show highlight its weak character development, poor writing, and uninspired action scenes – all of which would leave “Tolkien turning in his grave,” in the words of Elon Musk, who criticized the show.

Actors of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies, including Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd have voiced solidarity with the cast of the new series.