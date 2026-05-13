The scandal-plagued OLG says it’s committed to being more transparent by being… less transparent?!

It’s always perversely amusing to see government justify its intrusion into those realms of commerce that should really be the bailiwick of the private sector.

We speak specifically of liquor retailing and gambling.

Liquor stores and lotteries, much like grocery stores and car dealerships, should be run by private enterprise. Yes, there is a role for government, and that role is regulation and taxation.

But in most Canadian provinces this is not the case.

The provincial government runs the booze and betting businesses. And it justifies its incursion into these realms via that nebulous proviso known as “social responsibility.” Translation: you see, only government can be entrusted to operate such potentially addictive substances because, as we know all too well, government is on the side of angels and it always does the right thing. As for the private sector, this is a realm comprised of profiteers, who are only driven by greed and the bottom line.

And if you really believe that to be true, we urge you to bet the house that the Toronto Maple Leafs will win the Stanley Cup next season...

Which brings us to the scandal-plagued Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

A few years back, this entitled entity was exposed for turning a blind eye to insider wins. People who should’ve received major jackpots were defrauded by corrupt retailers. But get this: the OLG knew this was happening. And what did the OLG do? Well… absolutely nothing.

Does that sound like “social responsibility” to you?

You see, the OLG didn’t want to incur any bad publicity so it refused to do the right thing.

What a gross dereliction of duty!

Then again, given that OLG staffers are bureaucrats, they are inherently lazy. And really, when you have an abusive gambling monopoly, who gives a rodent’s rectum, right?

Well, that was a strategy that worked brilliantly. Until it didn’t.

First came a superb expose from the TV program, The Fifth Estate. This riveting report showed how this crown corporation was turning a blind eye to insider wins and players being cheated out of six-figure jackpots.

This bombshell was so shocking that the Ontario Ombudsman investigated the OLG. And in 2007, the Ombudsman released a report entitled, A Game of Trust. Much like The Fifth Estate program, the Ombudsman revealed that retailers often defrauded customers and that in many cases, the OLG didn’t go after these cheats but instead, covered up this fraud.

We urge you to go online and read A Game of Trust, or at least the executive summary which tells you everything you need to know. Bottom line, it paints a picture of the OLG being so crooked that one would be much better served betting with a mobster on Pier 5 rather than purchasing an OLG lottery ticket.

In the aftermath, the OLG promised to do better. The OLG insisted it would be more transparent. The OLG promised it would be more accountable. The OLG said it would be committed to better due diligence so that these shameful shenanigans would never again transpire.

As well, the top OLG kingpin at the time, CEO Duncan Brown, was frogmarched out of headquarters along with a few other senior executives. However, many of the crooks on the OLG payroll got off scot-free for whatever reason. That was a big mistake because in the years since A Game of Trust, it would appear very little has changed when it comes to the corrupt culture at the OLG.

Which brings us to the shocking announcement last week that the OLG is shielding winners from scrutiny moving forward by only identifying them by their first name and the first initial of their surname.

Why? Well, privacy reasons, you see. However, it’s unclear if the privacy pertains to the jackpot winners – or the OLG itself when it comes to insider win coverups.

This is staggering. The OLG is surely the most corrupt crown corporation in the history of crown corporations. And when it was caught red-handed, it begged for forgiveness and promised more transparency.

And what do we get instead? Well, LESS transparency.

Sorry, but when a crown corporation is granted a gambling monopoly, full disclosure of those winning jackpots is crucial to the very integrity of the game. For those people who don’t want their names revealed, there’s a simple fix: don’t play the lottery!

Indeed, even the OLG media relations team hides from the media that they are supposed to serve. These flacks don’t return phone calls and emails from Rebel News, and when we pay a house call seeking answers regarding the latest scandal, well, they send in the muscle to frogmarch us off the premises.

For this story, we reached out to the drones at OLG Customer Service. We wanted to know what the reason was for the change in policy. Their answer? They hung up on us. No, seriously…

So, there you go. Under Premier Doug Ford the OLG is going into stealth mode.

But then again, is this really a surprise? After all, the province’s chief cherry cheesecake enthusiast is all about secrecy himself. Ford recently changed the freedom of information rules. It is now impossible for journalists and concerned citizens and members of the opposition to get information regarding government business via the FOI process that was once readily available.

And so it is whether we’re talking Fat Bastard or the bastards running the OLG, they are all collectively saying, “trust us.”

Meanwhile, we say: what are you hiding?